The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells $5,000,845.92 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SMG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.05. The stock had a trading volume of 528,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after acquiring an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

