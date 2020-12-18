The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:TWN)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3759 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Shares of TWN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.21. 5,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

