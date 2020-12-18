The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:TWN)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3759 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.
Shares of TWN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.21. 5,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.
The Taiwan Fund Company Profile
See Also: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.