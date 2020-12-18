The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $1,651,963.05 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 137 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $68,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $951.50. 622,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $800.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $959.08.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

