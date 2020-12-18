The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,682. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

