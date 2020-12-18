The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,682. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Analyst Recommendations for The Wendy`s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit