THEKEY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,763.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $13,763.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

