Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.89

Dec 18th, 2020

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.00. Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 45,361 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.00.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

