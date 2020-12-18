Thore Cash (TCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $22,101.32

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $22,101.32 and $26,730.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00469204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.