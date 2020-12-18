ThoreCoin (THR) Price Tops $4,424.04 on Major Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $383.50 million and $38,617.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,424.04 or 0.19464346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00778443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00168938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078361 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

