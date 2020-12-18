Tidex Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 44% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $562.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00137081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00766678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00171380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00078032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00122453 BTC.

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

