TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.90. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 3,030 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.09.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

