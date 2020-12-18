TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.34

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $8.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 393,890 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCON. ValuEngine lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,856 shares of company stock valued at $346,722. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

