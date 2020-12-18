TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $8.70. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 6,150 shares trading hands.

TACT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

