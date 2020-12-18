Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TVPKF remained flat at $$18.15 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

