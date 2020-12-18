TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Cap of $15.16 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, OKEx and DragonEX. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00058413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00392927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.32 or 0.02499765 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

