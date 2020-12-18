TrueFlip Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $11,591.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00397407 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.80 or 0.02493912 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.