Trust Co of Kansas Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.77.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

