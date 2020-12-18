Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.05. 181,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,052. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

