Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.13.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX opened at $121.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.