Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $230.52

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $230.52 and traded as high as $322.50. Tyman plc (TYMN.L) shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 178,881 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.21. The company has a market capitalization of £694.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

