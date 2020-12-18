U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.18.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 281,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 171,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,473,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 167,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 128,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

