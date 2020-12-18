Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Achieves $702,850.20

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and LBank. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $702,850.20 and approximately $136,654.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014234 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00503811 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, YoBit, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

