Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Unibright token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Cryptopia and Liquid. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $66.47 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00137922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00771374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00201226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00123766 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

