Universa Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $50,676.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00375794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.98 or 0.02462573 BTC.

About Universa

Universa is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.