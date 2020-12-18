USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and $778.82 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Poloniex, Crex24 and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.94 or 0.02815572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00028030 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,303,584,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,291,842,252 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, OKEx, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Poloniex, FCoin, LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Korbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

