USDX [Lighthouse] Market Cap Reaches $654,065.72 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $654,065.72 and $1,242.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,768.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.82 or 0.01360705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003736 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00298743 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,641 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

