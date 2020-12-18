USDx stablecoin (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.07 or 0.01378618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003777 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00294307 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars.

