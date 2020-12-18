Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 153,575 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 153,575 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 8,593 shares of Usio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $18,131.23.

NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,778. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

