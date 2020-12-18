V-ID Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00399300 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004014 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017679 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027505 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.00 or 0.02475976 BTC.
About V-ID
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
