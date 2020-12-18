Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $61,169.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00134356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00774130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00384683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

