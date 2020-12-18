Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Velas has a total market cap of $50.57 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001685 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

