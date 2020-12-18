VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $278,980.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,826.98 or 0.99835317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023357 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018041 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00063495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000276 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,325,509 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

