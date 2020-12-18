Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos Sells 22,200 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,804. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

