Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos Sells 22,200 Shares

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,804. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit