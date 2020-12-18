Vexanium (VEX) Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Vexanium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, Bitinka and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Vexanium has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $57,946.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00776546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00168451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00124946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 tokens. Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com

Vexanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bitinka, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, Tokenomy and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vexanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vexanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vexanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

