Virtacoin Market Cap Tops $1,257.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

