Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 542,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 359,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $20,982,000.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
