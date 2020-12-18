Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 542,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 359,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $20,982,000.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

