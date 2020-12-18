VNT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $167,997.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00134874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00772789 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00168621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00124153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00077734 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.