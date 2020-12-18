Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Receives €168.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €169.47 ($199.37).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of VOW3 stock traded down €1.16 ($1.36) on Tuesday, hitting €154.44 ($181.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.51.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

