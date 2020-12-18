Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

WAB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. 1,725,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 63.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 15.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

