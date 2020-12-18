Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 81,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $367.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Research analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 266,113 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal acquired 15,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Waitr by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

