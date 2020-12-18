Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 579,718 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,850,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48.
  • On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67.
  • On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51.
  • On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.
  • On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.

Walmart stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,079. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $412.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

