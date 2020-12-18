Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.30 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Kucoin. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $68.88 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00041810 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

