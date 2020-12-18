Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

WASH stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 261,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,708. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

