WazirX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $854,117.00 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. WazirX has a market cap of $18.03 million and approximately $854,117.00 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.00776127 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00168696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00387171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00125176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00078325 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

