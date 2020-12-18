WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,111 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

