WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after acquiring an additional 743,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 491,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after buying an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after acquiring an additional 332,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$60.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

