WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.68. 1,720,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,652. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.15.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

