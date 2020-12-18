WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,773.83.

Alphabet stock traded down $14.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,726.00. The company had a trading volume of 131,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,746.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,565.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

