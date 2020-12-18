WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,707. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

