WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $14.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,732.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,622. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,752.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,568.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209 shares of company stock valued at $345,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

