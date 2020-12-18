WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New makes up about 2.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter worth about $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,858. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96.

